Mass protestors threatens to enter Baghdad’s Green Zone for the second time

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Hundreds of Sadrist supporters on Saturday morning threaten to storm the fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad for the second time since last week, despite the closure of roads and bridges by the security forces.

security sources reported that "the demonstrators, supporters of the Sadrist movement, crossed the first barrier placed on the republic (Jumhuriya) Bridge, and also managed to cross the second barrier on their way to the green zone.”

The bridges of al-Jumhuriya, al-Sinak, al-Ahrar and al-Shuhada are closed with concrete blocks back and forth, and all roads leading to Tahrir Square and the Green Zone are completely closed, according to local sources.

Hundreds of supporters of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, flocked from Friday evening until Saturday to Tahrir Square in the center of the capital, Baghdad, seeking to prevent the parliament session on the presidential elections, the date of which has not yet been set officially.

The streets of Baghdad witnessed massive demonstrations on Wednesday denouncing the nomination of Mohammed Shiya Al-Sudani for the position of prime minister.

