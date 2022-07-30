Iraqi health reveals injury counts among Baghdad’s demonstrators

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Ministry of Health on Saturday revealed the number of injured people during the Sadrist movement's demonstration and their storming of the Green Zone.

The ministry said in a statement, that its institutions in Baghdad received 60 people with various injuries, stressing that its institutions and staff were mobilized to treat the wounded.

The statement indicated that the Yarmouk Hospital on the Karkh side of Baghdad received 27 wounded, six of whom had severe injuries, while Al-Karama Hospital in Karkh also received 25 wounded with mild to moderate injuries.

The ministry also said that Sheikh Zayed Hospital in the Rusafa side received eight injuries of varying severity.

Massive demonstration of the Sadrist movement began on Saturday morning in Tahrir Square in the center of the capital, Baghdad, the demonstrators headed to the Green Zone, bringing down concrete barriers, to reach the House of Representatives, rejecting the Coordinating Framework candidate for prime minister, Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani.

