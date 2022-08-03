UN in Iraq welcomes calls for national dialogue

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Wednesday called on Iraqi leaders to “prioritize national interest to find urgent solutions to the crisis.” However, the Iraqi populist leader Muqtada al-Sadr remains opposed to dialogue with his rivals.

“Meaningful dialogue among all Iraqi parties is now more urgent than ever, as recent events have demonstrated the rapid risk of escalation in this tense political climate,” UNAMI said.

“While parties assert the importance of democratic basics such as constitutional compliance and respect for state institutions, these are increasingly not observed. Their failure to move forward has had a clear adverse effect on public trust.”

“We appeal to all actors to commit, actively engage and agree on solutions without delay,” UNAMI said.

The Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Wednesday met with Hadi Al-Amiri, the leader of the Fatah Alliance, the Iraqi news agency Shafaq reported, responding to his call for a national dialogue.

"We reiterate what we emphasized earlier, the current crisis can only be solved via easing the tensions, showing self-restraint, and holding a serious constructive dialogue," Amiri said.

Also ​​Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his support on Tuesday for Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi's initiative to hold an inclusive "national dialogue”.

The Barzani headquarters also on Tuesday confirmed that President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani stated that the political crisis can only be solved through "dialogue,mutual understanding and acceptance."

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, on Wednesday also met with the Iraqi President, Barham Salih.

The both sides agreed on the "urgent need to find solutions through an all-inclusive dialogue."

Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi also met with the Iraqi President to discuss his call for dialogue.

However, Muqtada Sadr has demanded the parliament to be dissolved, and new elections to be held, Shafaq also reported.

He underlined there is no benefit in holding a dialogue with the Shia Coordination Framework. His followers on Tuesday left the parliament, but kept on protesting.

There were fears clashes would erupt between the Coordination Framework and supporters of Sadr, but in the end both avoided escalation.

Sadr supporters protested the Framework's nomination of Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani for prime minister, after Sadr with his Sunni and Kurdish allies failed to form a government.

Sadr withdrew his MPs from the Council of Representatives in mid-June.