UNAMI and Kurdistan Region President chair Kurdish political parties’ meeting over parliamentary elections

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The leaders of the Kurdish political parties are set to meet on Wednesday to discuss holding Kurdistan’s parliamentary elections.

According to Kurdistan 24 information, the meeting will be chaired by the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Earlier in the month, in his meeting with Hennis-Plasschaert, Kurdistan Region President Barzani emphasized that "the obstacles ahead of the elections must be removed and the elections must be held as soon as possible, for which the KDP is ready to hold elections even tomorrow.”

In February, President Nechirvan Barzani signed a decree to determine the general elections date and decided to hold elections on October 1, 2022. However, the political parties disagree on the electoral law and changes in the Kurdistan Election Commission.

Responding to a call by Hennis-Plasschaert, the leaders of the Kurdish major political parties met on May 26 to discuss their political disagreements and the possibility of reactivating the Kurdistan Region's Independent High Elections and Referendum Commission (IHERC) so that the elections could be held on time.

