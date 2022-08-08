No regime changes or early elections without resuming sessions of elected parliament’: al-Maliki

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, ruled out dissolving the federal parliament, changing the system, or holding early elections unless the sessions of the elected parliament resume.

Al-Maliki said this in a televised speech on the occasion of Ashura, while thousands of Sadrists were gathering in the vicinity of Parliament to demand early elections.

"Iraq is a country of components, and its people are made up of sects, components, and ethnicities, and no will can be imposed on it except the will of the entire people and through its constitutional institutions represented by the elected parliament," said al-Maliki.

He continued, "There is no dissolving to the Parliament, no regime change, and no early elections except for the parliament's return to holding its sessions, and it is the one who discusses these demands and what it decides we proceed with.”

Al-Maliki had previously accused supporters of the Sadrist movement of "overthrowing" the legislative authority and spreading "an atmosphere of terror and fear" and called for dialogue and understanding.

Al-Maliki is one of the most prominent opponents of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr. They have always exchanged accusations over the struggle to form a government.