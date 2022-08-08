Politics

No regime changes or early elections without resuming sessions of elected parliament’: al-Maliki

No will can be imposed on Iraq except the will of the entire people and through its constitutional institutions represented by the elected parliament," said al-Maliki.
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Iraq's former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Baghdad on Dec. 3, 2011. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)
Iraq's former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Baghdad on Dec. 3, 2011. (Photo: Hadi Mizban/AP)
Iraq Nouri al-Maliki Muqtada al-Sadir Sadrist Movement Iraqi Governemnt Foremation 2022 Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, ruled out dissolving the federal parliament, changing the system, or holding early elections unless the sessions of the elected parliament resume.

Al-Maliki said this in a televised speech on the occasion of Ashura, while thousands of Sadrists were gathering in the vicinity of Parliament to demand early elections.

"Iraq is a country of components, and its people are made up of sects, components, and ethnicities, and no will can be imposed on it except the will of the entire people and through its constitutional institutions represented by the elected parliament," said al-Maliki.

He continued, "There is no dissolving to the Parliament, no regime change, and no early elections except for the parliament's return to holding its sessions, and it is the one who discusses these demands and what it decides we proceed with.”

Read More: ‘No date is set for early elections’: Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission

Al-Maliki had previously accused supporters of the Sadrist movement of "overthrowing" the legislative authority and spreading "an atmosphere of terror and fear" and called for dialogue and understanding.

Al-Maliki is one of the most prominent opponents of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr. They have always exchanged accusations over the struggle to form a government.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive