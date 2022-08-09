Peshmerga to conduct more joint operations against ISIS: Ministry of Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Advisors from the US-led coalition against ISIS on Monday visited the headquarters of the 14th Infantry Brigade of the Ministry of Peshmerga. During the meeting, both sides agreed to conduct more joint operations against ISIS.

The coalition advisors were welcomed by Brigadier General Elmi Mazuri, commander of the Brigade and brigade officers.

The visit of the coalition advisers team to the 14th Infantry Brigade headquarter of Peshmerga, to discuss the relations & cooperation between #Peshmerga, coalition forces & #ISF, particularly on the field, & joint operations between #Peshmerga forces and Iraqi security forces, pic.twitter.com/fxUHctbPmZ — Ministry of Peshmerga (@KRG_MOPE) August 9, 2022

During the meeting both sides agreed to improve relations and cooperation between the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF), Peshmerga and coalition forces, especially in the field.

Moreover, they also discussed joint operations between Peshmerga forces and Iraqi security forces.

“Both sides stressed on continuing and conducting more joint operations against ISIS terrorists in areas of security gap that interest to both sides.”

The US-led coalition has pushed for Iraqi and Peshmerga forces to fill security gaps created by the 2017 events.

After the Kurdistan Region's 2017 independence referendum, Iraqi forces pushed the Peshmerga out of the disputed territories.

Since then, ISIS has exploited wide security gaps between Iraqi Security Forces and Peshmerga front-line positions, endangering civilians in the area.

Iraqi and Kurdish Peshmerga forces have increased joint operations near Garmiyan, Kirkuk and Makhmour to end ISIS activities in these areas.

Read More: Peshmerga carried out 7,516 operations against ISIS: Inspector General Report

The latest US Defense Department Lead Inspector General report, which covers the second quarter of 2022 (April 1, 2022 – June 30), stated that Peshmerga units in this period conducted at least 6 unilateral clearance operations against ISIS in the disputed territories.

Read More: Peshmerga and Iraqi Army top commanders discuss joint operations in disputed areas

Moreover, Peshmerga forces and Iraqi security forces also jointly carried out two military operations against ISIS in the same quarter.

It also said the plan to establish a new joint Iraqi-Peshmerga brigade was stalled due to lack of a new Iraqi federal budget.

Read More: Peshmerga forces carries out clearance operation in Kani Masi village: MOP

On Monday, Peshmerga forces also carried out an unilateral clearance operation against ISIS in the Garmiyan region.