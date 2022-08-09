Peshmerga forces carries out clearance operation in Kani Masi village: MOP

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Peshmerga forces carried out another clearance operation against ISIS in the Kani Masi village near the Sirwan river in the Garmiyan region, the Ministry of Peshmerga (MOP) announced on Monday.

Today, the 2nd Regiment of the 3rd Infantry Brigade and the 3rd Regiment of the 19th Infantry Brigade of #Peshmerga carried out a seven kilometre long operation in Kani Masi, alongside Sirwan river, in Garmaser sector. to provide more

“During the work and activities of the Kurdistan Peshmerga Forces, on August 6, 2022, the 2nd Regiment of the 3rd Infantry Brigade of the Ministry of Peshmerga carried out an operation alongside Sirwan river and the vicinity of Daka Sarcham village in Garmaser sector,” the Ministry of Peshmerga said in a Facebook post.

On Monday morning, the 2nd Regiment of the 3rd Infantry Brigade and the 3rd Regiment of the 19th Infantry Brigade of the Ministry of Peshmerga continued another phase of this operation in the village of Kani Masi, alongside the Sirwan river, in the Garmaser sector.

“During the operation, seven kilometres long, searching and clearing were carried out in that area. The operation was to provide more security and stability for the area,” the Ministry of Peshmerga said.

Peshmerga forces have previously carried out clearance operations against ISIS in that region. ISIS in the past have kidnapped Kurdish shepherds in the area for ransom.

Following the Kurdistan Region's 2017 independence referendum, the Iraqi army and Iranian-supported groups of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) pushed the Peshmerga out of the disputed territories.

Since then, ISIS has exploited the large security vacuum between Iraqi Security Forces and Peshmerga front-line positions to the detriment of the security of civilians living in these areas.

The Iraqi and Kurdistan Region forces recently increased their coordination with support of the US-led coalition to combat these ISIS remnants and close security gaps between them.

Citing the US-led coalition against ISIS, the latest US Defense Department Lead Inspector General report, which covers the second quarter of 2022 (April 1, 2022 – June 30), stated that Kurdish Security Forces (KSF) units in that quarter conducted at least 6 unilateral clearance operations against ISIS in the disputed territories.

Moreover, the Peshmerga forces and Iraqi security forces also conducted two joint operations during the reporting period.

“The operations disrupted potential ISIS activities and acted as a deterrent,” the report said.