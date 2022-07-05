Peshmerga and Iraqi Army top commanders discuss joint operations in disputed areas.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Peshmerga and Iraqi army top commanders discussed joint operations in a meeting held in the disputed district of Makhmour, Erbil, on Tuesday.

“Lieutenant General Issa Ozeir, the Chief Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga, met with the Iraqi Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Yarallah in the disputed district of Makhmour, Erbil,” The peshmerga Ministry announced in a Facebook post.

The peshmerga ministry revealed that “the two commanders discussed the security situation of the area, ISIS activities, and the joint operations.”

In late June, a delegation from the Ministry of Peshmerga led by Lieutenant General Ozeir flew to Baghdad, where they discussed with the Iraqi army’s top commanders forming the two joint brigades between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army and setting the related logistics.

The Iraqi army and the Peshmerga officials regularly meet in the disputed areas and exchange visits in Erbil and Baghdad to discuss enhancing their security cooperation and coordinating the joint operations against ISIS in the disputed areas.

