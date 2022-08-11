SDF says its carried operation on Turkish border near Mardin

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in a statement on Thursday said they carried out an operation near the Turkish border on August 8 after Turkey carried out several drone strikes in northern Syria.

A video released by the SDF seems to show a guided missile from Syria targeting a Turkish military vehicle inside Turkey, near the Syrian-Turkish border.

Recently, Turkey has increased shelling and drone attacks amidst threats by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to clear northern Syria from Kurdish-led forces.

Also on Wednesday, a Turkish drone killed three people near Qamishlo.

“As a part of our right in the legitimate defense and retaliation, on August 8th, our forces conducted three effective and qualitative operations targeting the mobilization of the Turkish occupation along the border line adjacent to Mardin city,” the SDF said.

“An addition to their tanks and armored vehicles that are used to shell our populated areas in NE (Northeast) Syria.”

The SDF said they ‘neutralized’ 23 Turkish soldiers. Moreover, two others were injured.

The Turkish Defense Ministry so far did not comment on the SDF claim.

Maj. Gen. John Brennan, the commander of Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve, in a recent statement called on all "partners to maintain focus on counter-ISIS operations and condemned actions by third party actors who attempt to disrupt those operations and threaten the security of the civilian population."

"We denounce the killing of civilians by any and all armed groups," Brennan added.

Coalition officials on August 9 met with local community leaders in the Hasakah province to "discuss community members' concerns about recent military activity in northeast Syria."