Turkish drone attack again targets car near Qamishlo

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone on Wednesday targeted a car in the Malla Sbat village in Al-Qamishli countryside, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Wednesday.

“The attack left three people who were traveling in the targeted car dead and wounded,” SOHR said.

The SOHR report did not identify how many persons were killed in the attack.

The SOHR report said Syrian military forces are deployed in the village and also included grain storage facilities.

Turkey has recently increased artillery shelling and drone attacks amidst threats by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to clear northern Syria from Kurdish-led forces.

According to SOHR, there were a total of nine Turkish drone attacks this month.

Also on Tuesday, a Turkish drone attack on Tuesday afternoon in Qamishlo killed four fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to the Internal Council of Jazira region, Saturday's drone attack on Qamishlo killed Youssef Mahmoud Rabbani, a leader of the Kurdish PJAK party, which fights for Kurdish autonomy in Iran. Rabbani was on a visit to NES. pic.twitter.com/IH9laT7CHD — Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) August 10, 2022

The Interior Council of Jazeera region also on Wednesday announced that Youssef Mahmoud Rabban (also known as Rezan Javid), a senior member of Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), an armed group affiliated to the PKK in Iranian Kurdistan, was killed in a drone attack in the industrial district of Qamishlo on August 6.

He was reportedly visiting northeast Syria.

During the August 6 attack, also one SDF fighter, two children and one adult were killed in the attack.