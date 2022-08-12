PM Kadhimi stresses dialogue as Iraq heads to uncertainty

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Thursday reiterated his call that the only way for Iraq to overcome the political crisis is through dialogue.

Al-Kadhimi’s remarks came during a cabinet meeting in capita Baghdad, where he addressed his ministers about the challenges his caretaker government have faced over the past two and half years.

“Dialogue is the only solution,” the prime minister said, adding “a thousand years of dialogue is better than a moment of conflict.”

The prime minister said the lack of approving a budget by the parliament due to political deadlock has hindered the government’s progress in delivering basic services.

The current caretaker government would hand over power as soon as the political parties agree to form a government, he reassured.

Followers of the powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr and their rivals from the Shiite Coordination Framework are set to hold separate demonstrations across numerous provinces. Many fear the gatherings might lead to confrontations.

The Sadrists call for the dissolution of parliament and holding early elections while the Framework – headed by the long-standing foe of Al-Sadr, former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki – is insisting on forming a new government for now at least.

Hundreds of the followers of Al-Sadr poured into the streets of Baghdad near the high-security Green Zone to hold a Friday mass prayer ahead of their planned demonstrations on Friday afternoon.

After decades of conflict and suffering, the Iraqis deserve a better life, the premier added.