PM Masrour Barzani to take part in real estate Invest Expo in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is set to participate in the 3rd real estate and investment fair, Invest Expo, on Tuesday in the capital Erbil, according to a statement.

The expo is planned to be inaugurated at 11:00 AM (Erbil time) with the participation of numerous business leaders and companies.

Barzani is taking part in the business event as well, a statement from his office read on Tuesday.

Nearly 180 companies from 12 countries are attending the fair, showcasing the latest real estate projects in the Kurdistan Region.

The four-day expo is being held at Erbil International Fairground (EIF) in Sami Abdul Rahman Park.

Following the collapse of the former Ba'thist regime in 2003, the Kurdistan Region and particularly the capital Erbil witnessed a boom in investment in real estate projects, thanks to the relative security situation of Iraq's semi-autonomous region.

The business-friendly investment law of the Region is often cited as a crucial factor in drawing foreign direct investment to the Kurdish region.

The total investment that the Region has witnessed so far is $66 billion, according to the official tally.

Strengthening business ties with regional and international countries has been a major theme of the current Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet, the premier has said on many occasions.