Coalition commander condemns Turkish drone attack that killed four girls

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Maj. Gen. John Brennan, the CJTF-OIR (Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve) commander, on Friday evening condemned a Turkish drone attack that killed four girls in the village of Shimoke near Tal Tamr.

Statement by CJTF-OIR Commander on air strike in NE Syria resulting in civilian casualties: pic.twitter.com/yHnBi56LXH — Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) August 19, 2022

According to local media, four girls were killed in the Turkish drone strike and 11 other girls have been wounded.

The education center for girls is sponsored by the United Nations and is reportedly located only 2 km from a base with forces of the US-led coalition.

“On the evening of Aug. 18, an armed unmanned aerial system struck a group of teenaged girls playing volleyball who were active in a United Nations educational outreach program in Hasakah. Initial reports indicate that the strike killed four and wounded several others. On behalf of CJTF-OIR, I condemn this attack and any others that kill and injure civilians,” Maj. Gen. John Brennan, said in the statement.

“Such acts are contrary to the laws of armed conflict, which require the protection of civilians. We extend our condolences to the families of those killed and sympathies to those injured,” he added.

The statement didn’t mention the drone strike was carried out by Turkey.

Turkey has stepped up drone strikes and shelling in northern Syria in the recent months. Moreover, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to launch a new offensive in northern Syria in May.

According to a report of the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC), between July 19th and August 18th, Turkish shelling and drone attacks have killed 62 people (14 of whom were civilians) and injured 86 (61 of whom were civilians).

“The increase in military hostilities in northern Syria is creating chaos in a fragile region where the threat of ISIS remains present,” Maj. Gen. John Brennan, said.

“We call for immediate de-escalation from all parties and an end to activities that put at risk the significant battlefield gains the Coalition has made against ISIS.”

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) on Friday in a statement urged the US-led coalition, relevant institutions and the UN to take a clear stand and stop "Turkish aggression."