Iraqi forces launch a fresh operation against ISIS in Kirkuk  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi forces launched a new sweeping operation against the remnants of ISIS in the remote areas between Kirkuk and Nineveh on early Saturday, according to the military’s media.

This is the sixth phase of the military campaign, dubbed Solid Will, according to Security Media Cell.

The Czechia-made L-159 fighter jets took part in the campaign along with infantry forces and Federal Police, the statement added.

The forces began their operation in the areas between Nineveh Plains and Kirkuk province, aiming to secure the Mount Mama ranges and valleys in the southwest of Kirkuk, it added. The ISIS militants use these areas as “land corridors”.

At least 12 explosive devices have been confiscated so far along with stockpiles of weapons, per the statement.

The Iraqi forces have previously launched similar campaigns within the framework of the Solid Operation. The fifth phase of the military activity was held jointly by the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces in a wide range of areas between the Saladin and Diyala provinces.

The Kurdish and Iraqi forces have launched similar operations in the areas previously. They are intended to fill the “security vacuum” widened in the area due to lack of coordination.

Although ISIS has been territorially announced defeated since 2017, the group is still capable of launching a low-level insurgency against civilians and security targets frequently.