Iraqi Army, Peshmerga forces launch joint operation in Diyala, Saladin

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Army and Kurdistan Region Peshmerga forces launched a joint sweeping operation against the remnant of ISIS in the remote areas of Diyala and Saladin provinces on early Thursday, according to a Kurdistan 24 correspondent in the area.

The operations are ongoing in the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad where the elements of the terror group are believed to have exploited the existing lack of security cooperation between the Kurdish and Iraqi forces.

The Peshmerga forces began their operations from Khanaqin, Kifri, and Dawooda areas of Diyala and Saladin provinces towards the remote areas, according to Kurdistan 24 correspondent. The Iraqi forces advanced from their sides in the Saladin province as well.

In a statement, the Iraqi forces described the newly launched operation as the fifth "Solid Will" anti-terror campaign which the army has been launching in different parts of the country.

The mountainous areas of Diyala’s Kifri and Khurmatu district in Saladin province are being swept currently, he added.

A number of hideouts suspected to belong to the terror group have been uncovered so far, the correspondent added.

No causalities from the forces have been reported yet.

The Kurdish and Iraqi forces have launched similar operations in the areas previously. They are intended to fill the “security vacuum” widened in the area due to lack of coordination.

Despite the territorial defeat that ISIS suffered in 217 at the hands of Peshmerga and Iraqi forces, the group has not fully lost its ability to launch a low-insurgency against both civilian and security targets.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan 24 correspondent Harem Jaff.