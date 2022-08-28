Politics

Kurdish party leaders to meet over parliamentary elections

author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Leaders of Kurdish political parties in a meeting with Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Erbil, Kurdistan Region, May 26, 2022. (Photo UNAMI)
ERBIL (Kurdistan2 4) – Kurdish political party leaders are set to meet at the Kurdistan Region Presidency sometime next week to discuss the Kurdistan parliamentary elections, said Hemin Hawrami, Deputy Speaker of Kurdistan Parliament.

“Kurdistan Parliament is set to meet on September 7 to discuss Kurdistan parliamentary elections,” said Hawrami.

Hawrami pointed out that the parliament will need at least six months to finalize preparations starting when the political parties agree on holding the elections.  

“Kurdistan Parliament Presidency tasked parliament’s legal committee to prepare the draft of the Kurdistan Region constitution,” said Hawrami. “Representatives of all Kurdistan political parties will participate in the discussions of the legal committee.”

Kurdistan elections are set to be held on October 1, and the current parliament’s term ends in November.

The issues of updating the electoral registry, minorities’ quota seats, and electoral constituencies have been the main points of contention between the political parties. 

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has favored holding the elections on time, as its officials have reiterated on numerous occasions. Other parties, however, have insisted on first amending the electoral law. 

