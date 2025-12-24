Syria’s New Leaders Hold Talks With Putin on Military, Economic Cooperation

Damascus seeks to redefine ties with Moscow months after ousting Assad, as Russia eyes the future of its bases.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Syria’s foreign and defense ministers met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, holding talks focused on military cooperation and broader political and economic ties, Syrian state media reported.

The visit marks the latest high-level engagement between Syria’s new authorities and Russia since the overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad last December. Assad, a key Moscow ally throughout Syria’s nearly 14-year civil war, has been granted refuge in Russia along with his family after fleeing as Islamist-led forces advanced on Damascus.

According to the state-run SANA news agency, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra discussed with Putin “political, military and economic issues of common interest,” with particular emphasis on strategic cooperation in military industries.

The talks reportedly focused on efforts to develop military and technical partnerships aimed at enhancing the Syrian army’s defensive capabilities and keeping pace with modern military developments.

Areas of cooperation included modernizing military equipment, transferring technical expertise, and joint research and development initiatives.

SANA said such cooperation would contribute to “strengthening the national defense system and supporting security and stability in Syria and the region.”

Russia played a decisive role in sustaining Assad’s rule during the conflict, providing extensive military backing, including air power that targeted opposition-held areas.

Despite Assad’s removal, Moscow has signaled a willingness to recalibrate relations with Syria’s new leadership.

In addition to security issues, the discussions addressed prospects for expanding economic and trade cooperation, including Russian support for reconstruction projects and investment in Syria’s war-damaged economy.

Military experts say Russia is particularly keen to preserve its strategic footprint in Syria, notably securing long-term arrangements for the Hmeimim air base and the Tartus naval facility on the Mediterranean coast, both of which remain operational under Russian control.

The Moscow talks underscore a cautious but pragmatic effort by both sides to redefine their relationship in the post-Assad political landscape.