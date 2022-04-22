Paris Kurdish Film Festival to be held in May

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Paris Kurdish Film Festival will be held on May 4-7 and organized with the support of the Kurdish Institute of Paris, Cine-Bej, the French Ministry of Culture, the Wallonie-Bruxelles Center, and the City of Paris.

There will have a special panel on May 5 featuring short films made by female directors.

Ahmet Zirek, an actor and director, known for Pari(s) d'exil (2009), Peacemaker (2020), and The Man Who Cried (2000), said the festival aims to develop Kurdish cinema. Both old and new films will be screened.

According to the festival's website, 18 Kurdish films will be shown, including short films, feature films, documentaries, and animated features.

Since 2000, there have been Kurdish Film Festivals all over the world, including in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the US. The Kurdistan Region itself also has film festivals in both Duhok and Sulaimani.

Many Kurdish film festivals previously had to be held online after physical events were cancelled following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.