PM Kadhimi represents Iraq at 77th UN annual assembly

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in New York, the United States on Tuesday to take part in the 77th United Nations General Assembly, according to a statement from his media office.

In addition to delivering his remarks, Kadhimi is set to meet with a number of heads of state and top government officials as well as representatives of international organizations on the sidelines of the event, a government statement read on Monday.

This is the first time that Kadhimi is representing Iraq in the General Debate. President Barham Salih has previously delivered the country’s statements in the previous UNGA.

The premier has already met with Jordan’s King Abdulla II, the Spanish prime minister as well as Austrian chancellor on the sidelines of the assembly. He had discussed bilateral relations as well as ways to enhance them with the leaders, according to his media office.

Kadhimi’s participation in the event comes as his country is struggling with a deep political gridlock, causing street clashes between opposing parties last month in Baghdad. He had recently described the political stalemate as the “most difficult” phase the country has ever experienced.

This year’s United Nations General Assembly theme is “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges”, focusing on finding sustainable solutions to the issues of climate change and conflict.