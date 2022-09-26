Turkish drone targets position in city center of Kobani: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone on Monday morning targeted a warehouse containing logistical supplies allocated for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Kobani, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported.

“Meanwhile, security and military forces have been put on high alert, preventing anyone from accessing the targeted site, amid reports about the injury of SDF members,” SOHR said.

Also yesterday Turkish drones conducted frequent flights yesterday over Kobani.

The SOHR report also said that Turkey carried out a total of 58 drone attacks since early 2022.

These attacks left 10 civilians and 56 fighters dead. Moreover, 93 people were injured during these attacks.

SDF officials have asked Russia and the United States as guarantors of the 2019 Oct ceasefire to stop these attacks, but so far to no result.

Read More: SDF holds US and Russia responsible for increased Turkish drone strikes

After Turkey attacked Serekaniye and Tal Abyad in October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire deals with Turkey to stop Turkish expansion.