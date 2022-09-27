Security

Turkish drone kills two SDF fighters near US base: SOHR

A Turkish drone on Tuesday allegedly killed two SDF fighters near an US base.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A Turkish drone on Tuesday targeted a car in the Hasakah province (Photo: ANHA).
Syria drone attacks in Syria SDF Turkey northeast Syria Turkish drones

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone on Tuesday allegedly killed two fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces near an US base in a village in the Ma’bada (Kurdish: Girkê Legê) district in the Hasakah province.

The drone strike reportedly targeted a car near a coalition base in the oil-rich Rumaylan in the Hasakah province.

 Also on Monday, a Turkish drone targeted the city of Kobani.

Turkey in the recent months has stepped up drone attacks in northeast Syria.

A SOHR report on Monday said that Turkey carried out a total of 58 drone attacks in Syria since early 2022.

These attacks left 10 civilians and 56 fighters dead. Moreover, 93 people were injured during these attacks.

