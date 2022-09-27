Turkish drone kills two SDF fighters near US base: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone on Tuesday allegedly killed two fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces near an US base in a village in the Ma’bada (Kurdish: Girkê Legê) district in the Hasakah province.

The drone strike reportedly targeted a car near a coalition base in the oil-rich Rumaylan in the Hasakah province.

Also on Monday, a Turkish drone targeted the city of Kobani.

Turkey in the recent months has stepped up drone attacks in northeast Syria.

A SOHR report on Monday said that Turkey carried out a total of 58 drone attacks in Syria since early 2022.

These attacks left 10 civilians and 56 fighters dead. Moreover, 93 people were injured during these attacks.