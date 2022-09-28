Kurdistan 24 reporter heavily injured in Iranian missile attacks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan 24 reporter Soran Kamaran was heavily injured by Iranian missile attacks in Prde, north of Kirkuk.

Soran Kamaran was taken to Erbil Emergency Hospital for treatment.

He was injured when he was covering ongoing Iranian attacks on the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) base north of Kirkuk.

Today Iran attacked Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in the Sulaimani and Erbil provinces in the Kurdistan Region.

According to the statement of the Minister of Health, Dr. Saman Barzinji, as a result of Iran's attacks, at least 7 people have been killed and 24 people have been injured.

Read More: KRG strongly condemns Iranian attacks on Kurdistan Region

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday strongly condemned the "repetitive (Iranian) violations of the sovereignty of the Kurdistan Region."