Kurdistan 24 reporter heavily injured in Iranian missile attacks

Soran Kamaran was taken to Erbil Emergency Hospital for treatment.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Soran Kamaran was heavily injured today due to Iranian attacks near Pirde (Photo: Kurdistan 24).
Soran Kamaran was heavily injured today due to Iranian attacks near Pirde (Photo: Kurdistan 24).
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan 24 reporter Soran Kamaran was heavily injured by Iranian missile attacks in Prde, north of Kirkuk.

Soran Kamaran was taken to Erbil Emergency Hospital for treatment.

He was injured when he was covering ongoing Iranian attacks on the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) base north of Kirkuk.

Today Iran attacked Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in the Sulaimani and Erbil provinces in the Kurdistan Region.

According to the statement of the Minister of Health, Dr. Saman Barzinji, as a result of Iran's attacks, at least 7 people have been killed and 24 people have been injured.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday strongly condemned the "repetitive (Iranian) violations of the sovereignty of the Kurdistan Region."

Soran Kamaran's microphone (Photo: Kurdistan 24).

 

