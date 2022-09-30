Prime Minister Masrour Barzani receives Vatican Ambassador to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received the Ambassador of the Vatican to Iraq, Mitja Leskovar.

Prime Minister Barzani reiterated his commitment to maintain a culture of forgiveness and coexistence within the Kurdistan Region and proposed ways to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the Vatican, the KRG said in a statement.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister received regards from His Holiness Pope Francis, conveyed by the Ambassador, as well as his gratitude for the Kurdistan Region’s support for displaced Christians.

Pope Francis, visited in early March Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and left a $350,000 donation earmarked needy families across the embattled country.

During his trip, the pontiff delivered a message of peace and brotherhood to the war-torn communities in Iraq. His visit was also widely perceived as a hopeful sign for the nation's decimated Christian population.