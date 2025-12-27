Iran Prepared for Decisive Response to Any Aggression, Pezeshkian Warns

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that any aggression against Iran would face a decisive response, stressing military readiness, national unity, and a 20-point economic plan to address citizens’ concerns.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that any act of aggression against Iran would be met with a more decisive response, underscoring the full readiness of the country’s armed forces and placing national unity at the center of Iran’s defensive strength.

Speaking on Saturday to the website of the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Pezeshkian addressed a range of domestic issues alongside what he described as anti-Iran rhetoric and propaganda.

Responding to a question regarding the possibility of American and Israeli aggression, Pezeshkian said Iran’s forces are fully prepared in terms of both equipment and personnel and are now stronger than before to counter any hostile actions.

He renewed his call for internal unity to thwart what he described as enemy plots and conspiracies, stressing that cohesion among the population plays a decisive role in deterring attacks.

“If we, the people, are together and united, they [the enemies] will be discouraged from trying to attack our country at all,” Pezeshkian said.

The president pointed to the unity demonstrated during the 12-day US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran in June, saying that despite the conflict, normal government services continued without disruption. He attributed this to coordination, cooperation, and planning between officials and the public.

Addressing what he described as psychological warfare aimed at portraying Iran and its government as weak, Pezeshkian said such media operations would fail.

“Let them remain in their fantasy,” he said. “They attacked us with the same fantasy, but internal unity and cohesion increased.”

Citing a statement by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution that “no power can bring down a nation that is united and together,” Pezeshkian said his primary concern, even more important than military power, is strengthening internal unity, setting aside differences, and working collectively to solve national problems.

Pezeshkian also spoke about economic challenges, the upcoming budget, and financial pressures faced by citizens. He said his administration has developed a 20-point plan aimed at improving people’s livelihoods.

Pezeshkian explained that the plan has been presented to several economic committees and institutions to ensure coordination and thorough analysis, particularly on issues related to the currency, essential goods, inflation, and associated economic concerns.