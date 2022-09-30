‘We want to live,’ PM Barzani says in response to bloody attacks on Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Speaking of the recent bloody Iranian attacks on the Kurdistan Region, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that the Kurdish people have decided to live, expressing the nation’s desire for development and coexistence.

Barzani’s remarks came during his participation at the Salahaddin University-Erbil’s graduation ceremony at Franso Hariri Football Stadium on Thursday in Erbil, where he dedicated a part of his speech to talk about Wednesday’s Iranian attacks on Iraq’s Kurdish region.

“The attacks against on our land do not resolve any issues in a way,” Barzani told the graduates, adding Kurdistan Region does not want to pose threats to its neighbors or any other region.

As a result of the Iranian missiles and numerous ‘suicide drone’ strikes, at least 13 people were killed on Wednesday while nearly 60 others were wounded. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility.

The attacks came during an ongoing protest in Iran over the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl Mahsa (Zhina) Amini while in police custody.

“Our message is peace, freedom, coexistence as well as mutual respect,” the premier said, adding the Kurdish people want to thrive. “We want to live,” he added.

“I thank those who want to help us. And I ask those who cannot help to not place obstacles in our way,” the Kurdish official said, reiterating the Region’s desire to live.

He extended his condolences and sympathy to those who were affected by the attacks, which had sparked international condemnation. The top official described the attacks as “unprovoked”.

Barzani asked the Iraqi federal government and the international community to put an end to the violations against Kurdistan Region.

The prime minister hailed the importance of education in advancing nations, urging the graduates to utilize their knowledge to serve Kurdistan Region and its values.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) continues to support the academic institutions to boost their capabilities, so they can compete with the region’s universities.