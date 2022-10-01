Poland expresses sympathy to victims of recent Iranian attacks in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Poland in a statement on Saturday conveyed its sympathy to the relatives of the victims of the recent Iranian attacks in the Kurdistan Region.

Statement regarding the recent Iranian attacks in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. pic.twitter.com/15iO0XWJDC — PLinErbil (@PLinErbil) October 1, 2022

“Poland monitors the developments in Iraq's Kurdistan region closely and with concern. Iraq's stability and security are important to the region,” a statement tweeted by the Polish Consulate General in Erbil said.

“We wish to convey our words of sympathy to the relatives of victims of the recent attacks and our support to the Iraqi people, including our partners in the Kurdistan region.”

Poland opened its consulate in the Kurdistan Region in 2012.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday during his participation at the Salahaddin University-Erbil’s graduation ceremony at Franso Hariri Football Stadium asked the Iraqi federal government and the international community to put an end to the violations against Kurdistan Region.

“The attacks on our land do not resolve any issues in a way,” Barzani told the graduates, adding Kurdistan Region does not want to pose threats to its neighbors or any other region.

As a result of the Iranian missiles and numerous ‘suicide drone’ strikes, at least 14 people were killed on Wednesday while nearly 60 others were wounded.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility and said they would resume strikes unless Iranian Kurdish opposition groups would surrender.

Several countries have condemned the Iranian strikes, including the Netherlands, Canada, Poland, Germany, UK, US, Jordan and Egypt.

Also on Saturday, for the sixth day, Iran again bombed the Kurdistan Region's border regions in northern Erbil province.

The Iranian attacks came during an ongoing widespread protest in Iran over the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl Mahsa (Zhina) Amini while in police custody.

On Saturday, Kurdish shopkeepers all over Iranian Kurdistan also organized a strike to protest the Iranian attacks on Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in the Kurdistan Region.