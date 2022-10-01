PM Masrour Barzani discusses recent Iranian attacks with French Senator Christian Cambon

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received on Saturday, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and the Armed Forces of the French Senate, Senator Christian Cambon discussed the recent Iranian attacks on the Kurdistan Region.

Rencontre avec le Premier Ministre @masrourbarzani du @Kurdistan, pour évoquer le développement économique de la Région, mais aussi les tensions recurrentes avec l'Iran...@KrgFrance pic.twitter.com/lBbqIoWSbw — Christian Cambon (@ChCambon) October 1, 2022

Senator Christian Cambon in a tweet said he met with PM Masrour Barzani to discuss the economic development of the region, but also "the recurring tensions with Iran."

France's earlier condemned Wednesday's Iran’s missile and drone attacks against the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which have resulted in multiple civilian deaths and injuries.”

Moreover, Iran has continued to shell the Kurdistan Region's border areas for eight consecutive days.

"France condemns the massive strikes – for which Iran has claimed responsibility – carried out in the autonomous region of Kurdistan in flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty and international law, which have hit civilians indiscriminately," France's Foreign Ministry said on Sept 28.

"It assures the Iraqi authorities and the Kurdistan regional authorities of its solidarity. Such actions must cease."

PM Barzani in the meeting expressed his personal appreciation to the French government and people for support to the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a readout.

He recognised the strong, historic people-to-people ties.

Both discussed ways to strengthen the already strong bilateral relationship between the Kurdistan Region and France.

Prime Minister Barzani proposed ways France could help advance KRG’s reform agenda and economic diversification, including in agriculture.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday during his participation at the Salahaddin University-Erbil’s graduation ceremony at Franso Hariri Football Stadium asked the Iraqi federal government and the international community to put an end to the violations against Kurdistan Region.

“The attacks on our land do not resolve any issues in a way,” Barzani told the graduates, adding Kurdistan Region does not want to pose threats to its neighbors or any other region.

The Kurdistan Region and France enjoy close diplomatic and economic ties. French and Kurdish leaders invariably highlight the historical bonds between the two nations.