President Nechirvan Barzani expresses Kurdistan’s gratitude to France and President Macron

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday received a delegation led by French Senator Christian Cambon, the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces of the French Senate and thanked France for their support for Kurdistan.

“The President expressed the Kurdistan Region’s gratitude for the political, military and humanitarian support of France, and referred in particular to the role of President Emmanuel Macron and his efforts to establish peace and stability in Iraq and the wider region,” a readout of the Kurdistan Region’s Presidency read.

Movereover, during the meeting the both sides focused on ways to promote “joint cooperation, the Erbil-Baghdad issues, the threats of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, the political situation in Iraq and the challenges facing the country.”

Entretien avec le President @IKRPresident, Président de la Région du #Kurdistan sur la situation politique préoccupante en Irak. A l'heure où l'attention du Monde est captée par l'agression russe en Ukraine, la France n'oublie pas l'Irak et le Kurdistan !@Kurdistan @KrgFrance pic.twitter.com/K0Nve0Yj1O — Christian Cambon (@ChCambon) October 2, 2022

French Senator Christian Cambon in a tweet said that at a time when the world is focused on Russian aggression in Ukraine, “France does not forget Iraq and Kurdistan!

Senator Cambon reportedly also conveyed the greetings of French President Emanuel Macron and the President of the French Senate to President Nechirvan Barzani, and “reaffirmed the continued support of France to the Kurdistan Region.”

Macron has welcomed the Region's President at the French presidential palace Elysée more than once. In August 2021, the French leader visited the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, where he was given a warm welcome and high-level reception by the Kurdish leadership.

The Kurdish leadership in April also congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also expressed hope that international friends will “help the Kurdistan Region and Iraq to resolve their differences and stressed that without resolving the issues between Erbil and Baghdad, political stability in Iraq will not be established.”

In February, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court ruled the KRG’s oil and gas law to be unconstitutional. However, the KRG has rejected the ruling as unconstitutional and defended the Kurdistan Region’s legal rights to export oil.

Moreover, President Barzani stressed that the resolution of the disputes between Erbil and Baghdad is the key to peace and stability in the country.

Senator Cambon reportedly also reiterated France’s readiness to support Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in resolving their differences and restoring stability.

“Discussions also covered the bilateral relations of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with the neighboring countries, ways to counter ISIS threats, and the status of the Yezidis, the Christians and other communities in the Kurdistan Region,” the readout said.

Émouvante visite au Sanctuaire #yézidis de #Lalesh, et rencontre avec son Chef spirituel. La France soutient cette communauté martyrisée par Daech, pour que les femmes encore esclaves ne soit pas abandonnées à leur sort.@KrgFrance @Kurdistan pic.twitter.com/RglIOcyoIe — Christian Cambon (@ChCambon) September 30, 2022

Senator Christian Cambon also visited the holy Yezidi site of Lalesh and met with the Yezidi leadership on 30 Sept, and visited a Yezidi camp in the Duhok province.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday also received Senator Christian Cambon. During the meeting they discussed economic development in the region, as well as the recent tensions with Iran.

Prime Minister Barzani also proposed ways France could help advance KRG’s reform agenda and economic diversification, including in agriculture.