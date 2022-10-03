Canada imposes new sanctions Iran over human rights and death of Jina Amini

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Canadian government on Monday announced new sanctions in response to gross human rights violations that have been committed in Iran, including its systematic persecution of women, and the death of Jina (Mahsa) Amini at the hands of Iran’s morality policy.

Iran’s continued grave & ongoing breaches of international law are well known and documented, including its blatant disregard for human life.



In response to its gross human rights violations, we have imposed new sanctions. pic.twitter.com/LPFExmXXaw — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) October 3, 2022

“These new measures build on the Government of Canada’s existing sanctions regime and lists 25 individuals and 9 entities. Among the individuals and entities listed are senior Iranian officials and prominent entities that directly implement repressive measures, violate human rights and spread the Iranian regime’s propaganda and misinformation,’ the Canadian government said in a press release.

Also on 27 Sept. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will sanction those responsible for the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman Jina Amini.

“Canada will continue to speak up and defend human rights – women’s rights—because it is the right thing to do. Our message to Iran is clear: the continued and systemic persecution of Iranian women must stop and they will be held accountable for human rights violations and blatant disregard for human life,” Mélanie Joly, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“Canada applauds the courage and actions of Iranians and will stand by them as they fight for their rights and dignity,” she said.

The sanctioned individuals include senior officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including Major General Mohammed-Hossein Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces; Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC; Esmail Qaani, Commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC.

It also includes Seyyed Mohammed Saleh Hashemi Golpayegani, Secretary of Iran’s Headquarters for the Office of Enjoining Right and Forbidding Evil; IRGC Cyber Defense Command; Evin Prison, which houses political prisoners; Iran’s Morality Police, and Mohammad Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, Head of the Morality Police; Esmail Khatib, Minister of Intelligence and Security and the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).

Also the Canadian government on Friday strongly condemned Iran’s missile and drone attacks against the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, "which have resulted in multiple civilian deaths and injuries.”

Moreover, Iran has continued to bombarded the Kurdistan Region's border areas for the tenth consecutive day amidst the widespread protests in Iran.

At least 92 protesters in the Jina (Mahsa) Amini rallies have been killed so far, said IHR on Sunday.

Moreover, a total of 2,000 Kurds arrested, 23 killed in Iranian Kurdistan during Iran protests, the human rights group Hengaw said on Monday.

Iran has blamed the US and Israel for the protests.