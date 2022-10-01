Canada, EU, Belgium strongly condemn IRGC attacks on Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Both Canada and the European Union on Friday strongly condemned the Iranian shelling of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq this week.

“The EU condemns in the strongest possible terms the shelling of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq this week, for which Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps have claimed responsibility,” the statement read.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. These attacks are a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The EU reiterates its full solidarity with the Iraqi people, the Iraqi Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government.”

Moreover, the EU expressed concern about the recent political and security escalation in Iraq amidst the third anniversary of the Oct. 2019 protests in Baghdad.

“Violence is never a solution and must not be allowed to undermine the democratic process,” it said, calling on all parties to work to de-escalation.

Also the Canadian government on Friday “strongly condemns Iran’s missile and drone attacks against the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which have resulted in multiple civilian deaths and injuries.”

“The Government of Canada extends its condolences to all those affected,” it said.

Moreover, Canada called “on Iran to refrain from attacking its neighbours and to stop undermining peace and stability in the Middle East. These attacks violate Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, jeopardize civilian lives and do nothing to address the legitimate concerns of the Iranian people.”

“Canada will continue to stand by the Iraqi and Iranian peoples in the face of the Iranian regime’s continued violence and human rights violations.”

Also the Belgian Foreign Ministry in a tweet on Saturday condemned the the Iranian missile attacks in Iraq.

Belgium condemns the Iranian missile attacks in #Iraq.



Our country calls for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and for international law. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.



"Our country calls for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and for international law. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones," it said.

As a result of the Iranian strikes, at least 14 people were killed on Wednesday while nearly 60 others were wounded.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility and said they would resume strikes unless Iranian Kurdish opposition groups would surrender.

Several countries over the past days have condemned the Iranian strikes, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Poland, Germany, UK, US, Jordan and Egypt.