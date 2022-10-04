PM Barzani discusses Erbil-Moscow relations with Russian envoy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday discussed Iraq’s Kurdish region ties with Russia in a meeting with the country’s top envoy.

Barzani received Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev and his accompanying delegation in Erbil, a statement from the Kurdish leader’s office read.

The premier and Kutrashev discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the region, the statement added. They also spoke about Moscow-Erbil relations, according to the press release.

The importance of resolving the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and its federal counterpart constitutionally was discussed as well, the statement added.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Monday arrived in Erbil and met with the Region's top officials. They similarly stressed resolving the lingering issues constitutionally and through dialogue.

In mid-September, Barzani received the newly inaugurated Russian Consul General Maxim Rubin in Erbil.

Russia and Kurdistan Region share close economic ties.

The volume of Russian investments in the Kurdistan Region has reached over $2 billion, the country’s ambassador to Iraq said in May.

Rosneft, a Russian oil giant, is one of the energy corporations operating in Iraq’s Kurdish region.