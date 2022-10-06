Lack of livestock feed has increased corn fields in Duhok

Duhok (Kurdistan 24) – The harvest of corn fields is getting closer, and this year more farmers have invested in corn in Kurdistan region’s Duhok province.

Duhok Directorate General of Agriculture figures show that farmers in Duhok province have planted corn in 8400 Dunams of land.

It is expected that 22,000 tons of corn will be harvested in Duhok this year.

Ahmed Jameel, the chief of the province's agriculture, says that the economy of the world and some international events affected livestock fodders prices.

That reason and along with the rise in the number of livestock projects in Duhok has led farmers to double production of corn this year, mainly as a source of animal feed.’ Ahmed added.

Fazil Mohammad, a farmer in Bardarash told Kurdistan 24 that many farmers have planted corn, because of better technical efficiency and the fact that there’s a bigger need for livestock feed in the market now.

According to Tahseen Ibrahim, director of agriculture in Bardarash district of Duhok province, more than 2000 Dunams of land have been planted with corn in Bardarash.

If we look back at previous years, this shows a significant increase in the production of corn.’ He said.

Tahseen explained that Kurdistan regional government has increased the support for farmers and that support is a good reason for assuring farmers to confidently do their work.

It’s further estimated that corn fields cover around 4,000 Dunams in the Shekhan district for this year’s season.

Both Bardarash and Shekhan have fertile soil and farmers have been more active in recent years in spite of the drought that hit the region in 2022.

At the end of June and beginning of July, corn was planted; at most farms, November is the peak of harvesting season in the Kurdistan region.

Currently, the production cost of one ton of corn is 200,000 Iraqi Dinars, while prices of one ton can reach up to 650,000 IQDs, making the efforts of farmers worthwhile.

For the past two years, prices of livestock fodders went up, automatically affecting the prices of some products like dairies.

Fares, another farmer in the Sumel district of Duhok has for the first time in 15 years dedicated his entire 40 Dunams rich land to produce corn.

It is promising because the corns look productive now and many customers have already signed to buy the harvest for livestock, so the market is guaranteed.’ He said.

2100 Dunams of land will produce corn in the plains of the Sumel district.