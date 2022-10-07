Security

Two suspects arrested involved in killing Kurdish security officer in Erbil: KRSC

"The perpetrators of this terrorist act will be punished."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Logo of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two citizens have been arrested in Erbil on suspicion of killing Kurdish security officer Hawkar Abdullah Rasul in Erbil, the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) said in a statement.

Earlier today an officer in the Kurdistan Region Security Council Hawkar Abdullah Rasul was killed in a car explosion. 

Moreover, four passengers were injured in the blast, including his wife, two children and sister.

The Kurdistan Region Security Council strongly condemned this 'cowardly terrorist' attack and underlined they launched an investigation into this attack.

"The perpetrators of this terrorist act will be punished," the KRSC said.

