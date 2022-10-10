Germany continues to support Peshmerga forces, envoy to Iraq tells PM Barzani  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Peshmerga forces will continue to receive German support, the European country’s envoy to Iraq told Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday, according to a statement.

Prime Minister Barzani received the German delegation, headed by Ambassador Martin Jaeger, in Erbil, where they discussed the protracted political crisis in Iraq as well as bilateral relations between the Kurdish and German capitals, a statement from the premier’s office read.

The top German envoy expressed his country’s willingness to develop ties with Kurdistan Region as well as maintain support for Peshmerga forces, the statement added.

Barzani, in return, extended his gratitude to the European country’s support as well as highlighted the friendly relations between Erbil and Berlin.

Speaking of the political scene, Barzani stressed respecting the principles of consensus, balance, and actual participation of Erbil in the Iraqi decision-making, according to the statement.

They also discussed the tensions in the Middle East and stressed stabilizing the region.

Klaus Streicher, the newly inaugurated German Consul General to Erbil, also attended the meeting, in which the Kurdish official wished him success in his new endeavor.

The German diplomatic mission in Iraq and Kurdistan Region celebrated Unity Day in Erbil with the participation of top Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials.