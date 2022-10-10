Newly constructed gate of Lalish opened on Jama pilgrimage of Yezidis

Duhok (Kurdistan 24) – A newly constructed entrance gate has been opened at the Yezidis holy temple coinciding with the Yezidis celebration of the Jama feast.

Yezidi Prince Mir Hazim Tahseen Beg and Yezidi spiritual leader Baba Sheikh along with Duhok governor Ali Tatar opened the external gate that leads into Lalish.

Located in a valley in the Shekhan district of Duhok province, is the holiest temple of Yezidis known as Lalish and it is the temple Yezidis pilgrimage to from all over the world.

Khalid Narmo, an engineer of the renovation of Lalish said that the cost of the gate construction was 180 million Iraqi dinars allocated by Kurdistan regional government.

On the gate, Yezidis important signs like the sun have been used and other Yezidis symbols have been taken into consideration in the construction of the gate.

Narmo stated that 65 other projects that include the construction and renovation of temples, shrines, and other important sites of Yezidis will be implemented.

Over 30% of the Lalish renovation project has been implemented based on the original construction and architecture of the temple.’ He added.

A double-sided road that leads to Lalish was also opened.

The Collective Feast (Jama) is considered one of the holidays in the Yezidi religion, which falls at the beginning of the month of October and lasts for seven days, during which different religious ceremonies are observed.

Yazidis ascend the mountain surrounding the shrine of Sheikh Adi in Lalish, celebrating this day and returning from the mountain.

This year too, many Yezidis gathered at Lalish in traditional Yezidi clothes.

Duhok governor in a speech at the opening of the gate at Lalish wished that Jama holidays bring happiness to Yezidis and all people living in the Kurdistan region.

This coexistence of all ethnic and religious components in Kurdistan region is our main principle that will continue to get stronger,’ He said.

He furthermore described the newly constructed gate as a Yezidis architectural symbol.

He reiterated that more projects will continue to be implemented for Lalish as an important Yezidis temple, at the same time preserving its sacred, architectural, and historical symbols and place.

Separately, Mir Hazim Tahseen Beg extended his congratulation to Yezidis in the Kurdistan region, Iraq, and all the world, wishing unity in the region.

Khalaf Simo, who was in traditional Yezids clothes at Lalish, told Kurdistan 24 that in spite of 74 genocides against Yezidis, the religion and culture of Yezidis survived.

In this sacred place and on this holy day I wanted to reaffirm this by wearing these cultural clothes.