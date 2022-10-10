KDP President Barzani meets with Iraqi Speaker in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Monday met with Iraqi Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Al-Halboosi, Falih Fayadh, and the premiership nominee Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani.

Barzani received the Iraqi leaders of the Administering the State Coalition in Erbil to discuss the political situation, electing the President of the Republic as well as forming the new Iraqi government, according to a statement from the Kurdish leader’s office.

They agreed to discuss those “sensitive topics” and reach an agreement prior to the next parliamentary session on those matters, the statement added.

The political parties have not been able to form a government for a year over disagreements on the nature of the next cabinet.

The Shiite Coordination Framework in mid-July announced Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani as its candidate for the Iraqi premiership, which has been contested by rivals for a year.

Marking the anniversary of the Oct. 10, 2021 elections, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and other senior Iraqi leaders called for holding constructive dialogue among the parties to overcome the political impasse.