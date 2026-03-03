Kurdistan Region President, Turkish FM Discuss Regional Developments in Phone Call

The two officials discussed the latest regional developments, stressing the importance of coordination and cooperation to preserve peace and stability amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received a telephone call from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday evening, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said in a statement.

According to the statement, the two officials discussed the latest regional developments, stressing the importance of coordination and cooperation to preserve peace and stability amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The conversation also covered relations between Turkey, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

The phone call comes amid heightened regional tensions following airstrikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Saturday morning, which killed several senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran launched missile attacks targeting Israel and several US military bases across the region, raising concerns about a broader regional escalation.