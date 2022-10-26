Canada repatriates two women and two children from northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two women and two children repatriated from northeast Syria, the Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria (AANES) confirmed on Wednesday.

The Canadian broadcaster CBS reported that the two ISIS wives Oumaima Chouay and Canadian Kimberly Polman were arrested on their return to Canada.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their citizens.