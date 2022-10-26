Politics

Canada repatriates two women and two children from northeast Syria

Two Canadian women and two children repatriated from northeast Syria, the Kurdish-led authorities in Syria said.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Women and children are pictured at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp on February 17, 2021 (Photo: Delil Souleiman/AFP)
Women and children are pictured at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp on February 17, 2021 (Photo: Delil Souleiman/AFP)
Syria Canada Syria Al-Hol Camp Roj camp Repatriation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two women and two children repatriated from northeast Syria, the Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria (AANES) confirmed on Wednesday.

The Canadian broadcaster CBS reported that the two ISIS wives Oumaima Chouay and Canadian Kimberly Polman were arrested on their return to Canada.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their citizens.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive