KRG PM Emphasizes Role of Athletics in Promoting Unity During Amedspor Visit

PM Masrour Barzani met with the Amedspor delegation on Monday, where he emphasized the role of sports in promoting peace and harmony while reiterating KRG support for the athletic movement.

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a delegation from the Amedspor football club on Monday to discuss the current state of athletics and the broader social implications of the sports movement in the region. During the reception, the Prime Minister articulated a vision of organized sports as a critical instrument for fostering diplomatic goodwill and reducing social friction, characterizing the sector as a vital conduit for conveying messages of peace and harmony among different peoples.

The delegation visiting the Prime Minister was led by Nahit Eren, the president of the Amedspor Club. He was accompanied by members of the club's administrative board, who sought to update the KRG leadership on the organization’s trajectory.

The meeting provided a formal platform for the sports officials to engage directly with the executive leadership of the Kurdistan Region regarding the development of the sector and the club's specific role within it.

During the proceedings, the administrative board of Amedspor presented Prime Minister Barzani with a detailed overview of the club’s current operational status. The presentation covered the scope of the club's work and its ongoing activities, positioning the organization within the broader competitive landscape.

The delegation described Amedspor as one of the leading sports clubs in Türkiye, highlighting its significance and its contributions to the field. This briefing served to inform the Prime Minister of the club's recent achievements and its strategic outlook for the future.

A significant portion of the dialogue focused on the relationship between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the athletic community. The members of the Amedspor delegation expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Barzani for his administration's policies regarding the sports sector.

Specifically, the visiting officials praised the Prime Minister for his sustained support of athletes across Kurdistan.

Beyond the specific realm of sports, the delegation also took the opportunity to commend the Prime Minister for his role in advancing the Kurdistan Region generally, noting progress witnessed in "all fields" under his leadership.

In his response to the delegation, Prime Minister Barzani broadened the context of the discussion to address the societal value of athletics. He emphasized the "important role" that sports and athletes play in the wider cultural and political sphere.

According to the Prime Minister, the sports movement bears a responsibility that extends beyond mere competition; he identified it as a primary mechanism for conveying and promoting a message of peace and harmony among peoples. This sentiment reflects the administration’s view of sports as a unifying force capable of bridging divides.

Concluding the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani offered his commendations to the Amedspor Club for their efforts and standing. He formally wished the club and its management greater success and continued progress in their future endeavors.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister utilized the occasion to reiterate his administration's commitment to the sector, pledging continued support for the sports movement and for athletes as they continue to represent their communities.