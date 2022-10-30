Kurdish girl nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdish girl from north-east Syria (Rojava) has been nominated by the Syrian Network for Human Rights to receive Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination has been approved by The Nobel Committee.

Sirin Mazlum Nasan, 13, is from the predominantly-Kurdish city of Afrin, which has been occupied since 2018 by Turkish and its Syrian affiliated forces. Mazlum has been an active participant in many social and arts events.

“Her nomination is due to her ongoing attempts to support children and voice their issues that are caused by Syria’s instability”, SNHR said in a statement.

A total of 170 children in the world have been appointed for the well-known prize. Sirin is one of them this year.

Sirin regularly visits refugee camps to delight children by playing music and drawing pictures with them. Her drawings depict the displaced children’s dreams and hope.

The nominee demands to deliver the message of freedom and peacefulness through social and arts events, according to her.

“Stop infights. Like any other children in the world, we want Syrian kids to have basic needs and rights”, Sirin stated in many of her Kurdish and Arabic video clips. She directs her televised messages to the international community.

Nearly 13,000 children have been killed or wounded since the start of the civil war in Syria, according to the United Nations’ children agency, known as UNICEF.

Around 11 million people have been displaced since the start of the war in 2011.