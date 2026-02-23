US Military Chief Warns Trump of Risks in Potential Iran Strike

Gen. Caine, Trump’s top military adviser, has reportedly taken a measured approach during deliberations, emphasizing the high stakes of a potential operation and the risk of American casualties.

8 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has advised President Donald Trump that a military strike against Iran could carry significant risks, including the possibility of becoming entangled in a prolonged conflict, according to an Axios report published Monday.

Citing multiple sources familiar with internal discussions, Axios reported that senior officials within the administration remain divided over how to handle the ongoing standoff with Tehran. While some figures are urging caution and advocating diplomacy, others are pushing for military action.

Gen. Caine, Trump’s top military adviser, has reportedly taken a measured approach during deliberations, emphasizing the high stakes of a potential operation and the risk of American casualties. Although not advocating for a strike, he is expected to support and execute any decision made by the president, sources said.

Vice President JD Vance has also raised concerns during internal discussions, particularly about the risks and complexity of a potential military campaign. However, he is not said to be outright opposed to that action and hopes upcoming diplomatic efforts may yield results.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly refrained from strongly advocating for or against military action.

Diplomatic efforts are continuing, with Trump’s envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff expected to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Thursday. The talks are seen as a last attempt to explore a negotiated solution before any potential escalation.

Sen. Lindsey Graham is among those urging the president to move forward with military action, arguing that delays could weaken U.S. leverage.

According to Axios, no decision has yet been made on whether or when to strike Iran. A senior administration official told the outlet that while options are being evaluated, the final decision rests solely with the president.

The report underscores ongoing high-level deliberations within the administration as it weighs the risks of military escalation against the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough.