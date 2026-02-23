U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack: 'President Barzani’s Wisdom and Guidance Should Be Leveraged to Address Iraq’s Challenges'

Barrack lauds Barzani’s role in preventing the spread of conflict, de-escalating tensions in Syria, and supporting the SDF-Syrian government agreement

8 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Monday received Tom Barrack, President Trump’s Representative for Syrian Affairs, and the U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye. The meeting was also attended by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Barrack praised President Barzani for his efforts in preventing the expansion of war and violence, highlighting his role in de-escalating recent developments in Syria and supporting the successful agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

He also noted that President Barzani’s wisdom and guidance should be utilized for Iraq's problems and difficulties, and reaffirmed the United States’ desire for Iraq to maintain its sovereignty while fostering a partnership with both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.

President Barzani, in turn, detailed the history and struggles of the Kurdish people, emphasizing their long-standing desire for peace, coexistence, and resolution of disputes without violence.

On Iraq’s future, he stressed the importance of adherence to the constitution, principles of partnership, balance, and consensus as essential for national growth. Barzani underscored that the Iraqi government should safeguard sovereignty, maintain shared interests with neighboring countries, and respect the U.S.-Iraq partnership.

The meeting also addressed key unresolved legislative issues critical to Iraq’s stability, including the Oil and Gas Law, Article 140 regarding disputed territories, and laws necessary to uphold federal principles.

Regarding leadership positions, Barzani stated that the presidency of Iraq should reflect the will of the Kurdish people through a credible mechanism, while the Coordination Framework will determine the candidate for prime minister.

He stressed that whoever assumes the prime ministerial role must adhere to the constitution and uphold partnership, balance, and consensus among Iraq’s diverse communities. The Region's internal affairs and the situation in the wider region were other themes of that meeting.

President Barzani concluded by expressing hope that regional conflicts would be resolved peacefully and that Iraq and the wider Middle East would remain free from war and violence, emphasizing the importance of dialogue, law, and constitutional governance in achieving lasting stability.

The meeting comes at a sensitive political moment in Baghdad, as the Shiite Coordination Framework continues internal discussions over the nomination of the next prime minister.

President Barzani’s emphasis on constitutional adherence, federal principles, and genuine partnership among Iraq’s components aligns closely with the broader debate surrounding potential candidates for Iraq's next prime minister position.

His remarks underscore the Kurdistan Region’s position that any future government must commit to implementing the constitution, resolving long-standing issues such as the Oil and Gas Law and Article 140, and preserving balance within Iraq’s power-sharing system — key conditions as political forces seek to overcome the current deadlock and finalize the formation of the next cabinet.