France Restricts U.S. Envoy’s Access to Government After Missing Summons

Paris bars Ambassador Charles Kushner from direct contact with ministers following controversy over comments on the killing of a far-right activist

6 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — France on Monday moved to block U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner from direct access to French government ministers after he failed to appear for a summons by Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Barrot had called Kushner in for a meeting after the U.S. embassy in Paris reposted comments from the Trump administration regarding the death of 23-year-old far-right activist Quentin Deranque.

Deranque died from head injuries sustained during clashes between radical-left and far-right supporters on the sidelines of a February 12 protest in Lyon against a politician from the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party.

The French foreign minister denounced attempts to exploit the killing “for political ends” and scheduled a meeting with the U.S. envoy for Monday evening. However, according to a diplomatic source, Kushner did not attend and instead sent a senior embassy official in his place, citing personal commitments.

In response, the French foreign ministry announced that Kushner would no longer be granted direct access to members of the French government, citing what it described as a failure to meet the basic expectations of his diplomatic role.

While he will continue to perform his ambassadorial duties and maintain exchanges with officials, his access to ministers will be restricted.

The controversy follows comments from the Trump administration condemning far-left political violence and calling for those responsible for Deranque’s death to be brought to justice.

Kushner, whose son Jared is married to President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, assumed his post in Paris last year.

The incident has further strained diplomatic sensitivities, coming after Kushner was summoned in August over remarks criticizing President Emmanuel Macron for what he described as insufficient action against antisemitism. On that occasion, the U.S. chargé d’affaires attended the meeting in his stead.

Meanwhile, the case has drawn broader European political reactions. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni weighed in on the matter, prompting a sharp exchange with Macron, who urged her to refrain from commenting on internal developments in other countries.

The diplomatic dispute underscores heightened tensions between Paris and Washington over domestic political narratives and the boundaries of foreign commentary, as both governments navigate increasingly polarized political climates at home.