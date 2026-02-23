Kurdistan Region President, US Envoy Hold Talks on Syria, Iraq Stability

President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region would continue to act as a pillar of peace and stability, stressing the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful means and preserving regional stability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday received Tom Barrack, the United States Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, along with his accompanying delegation, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The meeting focused on U.S. relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, recent developments in Syria, and the broader political landscape in both Baghdad and Erbil. Joshua Harris, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, also attended the talks.

During the discussions, the visiting delegation expressed appreciation for President Nechirvan Barzani’s diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region, reduce tensions, and facilitate dialogue between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

In response, President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region would continue to act as a pillar of peace and stability, stressing the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful means and preserving regional stability.

The meeting follows a separate engagement earlier on Monday between President Masoud Barzani and Barrack. That meeting was attended by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Barrack praised President Barzani’s role in preventing the escalation of conflict in Syria and supporting dialogue between the Syrian government and the SDF. He also reaffirmed Washington’s desire to see Iraq maintain its sovereignty while strengthening partnerships with both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.

Both meetings highlighted the Kurdistan Region’s consistent call for dialogue, constitutional implementation, and peaceful solutions to regional disputes, amid ongoing challenges in Iraq and the wider Middle East.