SDF arrests seven ISIS suspects in Deir ez-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The press centre of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday said that they arrested seven ISIS suspects in Deir ez-Zor.

"In a security operation enabled by the International Coalition forces, our SDF Commando Units and the Internal Security Forces (ISF) dismantled an ISIS terrorist cell consisting of seven terrorists in al Ezba town, Deir Ezzor northern countryside," the SDF said.

The SDF said that seven suspects were arrested and that "different weapons and documents" were confiscated that proved their affiliation with ISIS.

"Our Counter-terrorism operations will continue against the ISIS cells in the region to ensure safety and security," the SDF underlined.

The SDF and the US-led coalition against regularly carry out operations against ISIS to prevent the militant group from making a resurgence in the region.

Most of these operations are carried out in Deir ez-Zor, where ISIS insurgents are more active than in other provinces.