Kurdistan Region President Arrives in Germany to Attend Munich Security Conference

48 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Munich on Thursday evening following an official invitation to participate in the 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC), one of the world’s most prominent gatherings on international security and foreign policy, according to a statement by the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

During the conference, President Nechirvan Barzani is expected to hold a series of meetings with senior global leaders, diplomats, and officials. Discussions are set to focus on political and security developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as broader regional dynamics and shared challenges affecting stability in the Middle East.

The MSC, founded in 1963, is an annual forum that brings together heads of state, ministers, military leaders, policy experts, and representatives of international organizations. Widely regarded as a key platform for strategic dialogue, the MSC facilitates high-level exchanges on global security issues, conflict resolution, defense cooperation, and emerging geopolitical risks.

Each year, the conference hosts hundreds of participants from around the world, providing an opportunity for bilateral meetings and multilateral discussions aimed at addressing pressing international crises and fostering diplomatic cooperation. President Barzani’s participation comes as regional and global security concerns remain at the forefront of international policy discussions.