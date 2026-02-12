Turkish Parliamentary Commission to Vote on Final Peace Process Report

The draft document, circulated among members of the Parliament’s Commission for Democracy, Brotherhood, and National Unity for final review, proposes the adoption of a transitional law aimed at facilitating the reintegration of members of the PKK who have laid down their arms.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A commission within the Turkish Parliament is set to convene in the coming days to vote on a final report outlining recommendations for advancing the country’s peace process, according to a report by Hürriyet.

The draft document, circulated among members of the Parliament’s Commission for Democracy, Brotherhood, and National Unity for final review, proposes the adoption of a transitional law aimed at facilitating the reintegration of members of the PKK who have laid down their arms. The measure is intended to enable Turkish citizens currently in mountainous areas to return to civilian life.

Following the commission’s vote, lawmakers are expected to consider the proposed transitional legislation next month. The newspaper reported that roughly 4,200 individuals are currently imprisoned on charges related to the group, and the report recommends amendments to both the penal code and anti-terrorism legislation. It also suggests ending the practice of appointing provincial governors, though further details were not specified.

The commission’s recent session was chaired by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, who oversaw discussions aimed at establishing a legal framework for the broader peace initiative.

The ruling Justice and Development Party holds 21 seats on the commission, while the Republican People's Party has 10. The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party and the Nationalist Movement Party each have four members. The Good Party and New Path hold three seats each, while smaller parties without parliamentary blocs are represented by one member apiece.