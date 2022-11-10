With the support of PM Barzani Genel Energy funds 20 scholarships for Kurdish students

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Oil Company Genel Energy in cooperation with American University of Kurdistan (AUK), in an event offered full funded scholarships to twenty financially needy students on Thursday.

Hussein Dizayee, a manager in Genel Energy, said that this program would give a chance to financially needy students to improve their skills through this program.

Also, Michael Farn, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Genel Energy, stated that 80% of the company’s employees are from the Kurdistan Region. “We have been working in 200 fields in Kurdistan Region up to the moment and invested 20 million dollars.”

At the end of the event, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, delivered a speech, where he stressed the importance of education and the pivotal role teachers can play in the society. He confirmed his willingness to support both students and teachers.

Genel Energy, is a London-based oil company, that was founded by Tony Hayward. The company has been operating in the Kurdistan Region for almost 20 years.