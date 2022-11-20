11 civilians killed in Turkish airstrikes: SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least 11 civilians were killed in northeast Syria during Turkish airstrikes on early Sunday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced today. Moreover, a number of Syrian soldiers and SDF fighters were killed.

The final toll of martyrs due to the Turkish terrorist bombardment on the regions of the north and eastern Syria:

-11 civilians were martyred, including one journalist, and six were injured.

-One Fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces was martyred in Abo Racin.

++ — Farhad Shami (@farhad_shami) November 20, 2022

"11 civilians were martyred (near Derik), including one journalist, and six were injured," Farhad Shami, the SDF media head tweeted.

The Kurdish journalist, named Essam Abdullah, was working for the Hawar News Agency (ANHA), and was killed during a Turkish air strike on the countryside of Derik.

Moreover, one SDF fighter was killed in Abu Rasin in the countryside of Hasakah province. Moreover, two guards were killed while guarding the grain silos in Dahir al-Arab.

Furthermore, 15 soldiers of the Damascus Government lost their lives, the SDF said.

The Syrian state news agency SANA reported a number of soldiers were killed northern countryside of Aleppo and the countryside of Hasakah.

Last night & this morning, Turkey conducted a series of aerial attacks across NES. So far, 11 civilians have reportedly been killed (1 journalist) and 6 injured (2 journalists). The attacks occurred across US- and Russian-controlled airspace; both likely gave the green light. pic.twitter.com/nhphvPZ8XG — Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) November 20, 2022

The SDF also said 3 civilians were injured in Kobane. This morning also Turkish jets bombed the Mistenur hill again.

Read More: Turkey announces air operation in Syria, Iraq in retaliation for Istanbul blast

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that six Syrian soldiers and nine SDF fighters were killed in the attack. SOHR also said Turkey carried out a total of 25 airstrikes last night.

Turkey said that the operation, dubbed Air Operation Claw-Sword carried out both in Iraq and Syria, was a retaliation for an explosion in Istanbul that killed six people on Nov. 13.

President @RTErdogan issued the order to launch the Air Operation Claw-Sword following his visit to Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/qv9APxqEET — Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications (@Communications) November 20, 2022

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued the order for the operation following his visit to Indonesia, the Turkish government said.

Read More: SDF denies involvement in Istanbul attack

While Turkey blamed the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the People's Protection Units (YPG), the SDF, YPG and PKK have denied involvement in the attack.

The US Consulate General Erbil on Friday warned it's citizens for a "potential Turkish military action in northern Syria and northern Iraq in the coming days."

Turkish bombing of our safe areas threatens the whole region.

This bombing is not in favor of any party.

We are making every effort to avoid a major catastrophe. If war erupts, all will be affected. (1) — Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) November 19, 2022

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi in a tweet on Sunday warned that the "Turkish bombing of our safe areas threatens the whole region."

"This bombing is not in favor of any party. We are making every effort to avoid a major catastrophe. If war erupts, all will be affected."

"The attacks will not be limited to our regions which are now being subjected to aggressive and barbaric bombing. We call on our families to stay in their homes and abide by the directives of the Security Forces," he added.