Kurdish Party Co-Chair Praises President Barzani's Ceasefire Role, Seeks Continued Backing for Kurds in Syria

Salih Muslim said the SDF–Damascus agreement is a “new beginning” for Western Kurdistan, confirming the SDF will remain in place, the Syrian army will not enter Kurdish areas, and praising President Barzani’s role.

58 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a moment framed as a turning point for Western Kurdistan, Salih Muslim stood before viewers on Kurdistan24 and described the agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government as a new beginning, shaped by resistance, regional support, and international guarantees.

On Saturday, Salih Muslim, a member of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) Council Presidency, appeared on Kurdistan24, to discuss the details of the agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government.

Muslim said the agreement is “a new beginning” for the Kurdish people of Western Kurdistan. He stated that the deal was the result of the resistance of the fighters, the cooperation of Kurdistan Region officials, and the support and demonstrations of people across all four parts of Kurdistan. He added that international partners also played a role, saying: “Our friends, especially the US and France, had a role in signing the agreement.”

Addressing implementation guarantees, Muslim said previous agreements with Damascus were not honored by Syrian authorities. He said this time is different because the US and France have taken responsibility for guaranteeing implementation. He explained that previously the two countries only monitored agreements, but now they have provided direct guarantees. He said French President Emmanuel Macron personally called Mazloum Abdi and told him: “Sign the agreement, I will personally guarantee its implementation.”

Security dimension of the agreement

Muslim said the agreement was structured so that the SDF will remain in their current positions and will not withdraw. He said Kurdish areas will remain under the protection of the fighters, and no units of the Syrian Arab Army will enter Kurdish villages or cities.

He added that a limited number of Syrian government administrative and security personnel will temporarily enter Hasakah and Qamishli to supervise the integration process between the SDF and state institutions, after which they will leave.

Support from President Barzani and Kurdistan Region officials

Muslim praised the role of Kurdistan Region officials, especially President Masoud Barzani, in halting the fighting and announcing the agreement. He said: “I hope President Barzani’s support for Western Kurdistan will continue and that he will work to organize a Kurdish national congress with the participation of all sides and political forces.”

He said that last year, with the support of President Barzani and Kurdistan Region officials, a unity and common-stance conference for Western Kurdistan political parties was held in Qamishli. He said a joint negotiating delegation was formed at the conference and is expected to go to Damascus to secure all Kurdish rights in the new Syria.

On the night of Friday, Mazloum Abdi, Commander-in-Chief of the SDF, revealed the details of the agreement with the Damascus government, stating that it was signed to protect the people and prevent genocide. He said that although the agreement does not meet all their demands, it is the best option to safeguard achievements at this stage.

He said the military forces will become part of the Syrian Ministry of Defense, while remaining as brigades and military units in their own areas. The internal security forces will become part of the Syrian Ministry of Interior and will be responsible for protecting cities, while the Syrian army will not enter any Kurdish city or village.

He said education in the Kurdish language will be officially recognized in schools and universities, employees of the Autonomous Administration will become state employees, and local administration will be run by the people of the region.

Regarding Kobani, he said the siege will be lifted and forces will withdraw from inside the city to its outskirts.

He said the US and France are fully informed of the details and will remain as political guarantors.

By calling the agreement a new beginning and outlining its guarantees, Salih Muslim presented the deal as a decisive step for Western Kurdistan at a critical moment.